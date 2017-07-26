  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Pilgrims given 32,000 cubic meters of Zamzam water in Shawwal

ARAB NEWS |
JEDDAH: During Shawwal (July), the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Project for Zamzam Water supplied the Grand Mosque with 21,229 cubic meters of water, and 11,229 cubic meters at the Prophet’s Mosque, said the project’s director, Ahmed bin Omar Ballamash.
The management follows the project’s progress in order to fulfil the aspirations of the country’s leadership in providing Zamzam water to pilgrims of the Grand Mosque.
Ballamash reported that more than 169,870 beneficiaries were served at the main distribution center in Kaddi with a total of 1,346,263 bottles of Zamzam water, where the number of containers distributed from outlets reached 907,200.
Recently, the Ministry of Health in Makkah announced that the total number of Umrah performers who visited emergency departments in its hospitals reached 126,691 from the beginning of this 1438H Umrah season so far.
The ministry also showed that 14,483 Umrah performers benefited from outpatient services, 6,665 were treated by the blood dialysis, 446 emergency surgeries and 37 general operations were performed, in addition to 116 microscopic surgeries.
MOST POPULAR