400,000 suspected cases of cholera, 1,900 related deaths recorded in Yemen in 3 months

RIYADH: In the last three months alone, 400,000 cases of suspected cholera and nearly 1,900 associated deaths have been recorded in Yemen, according to a joint statement made by UNICEF, WHO and WFP.

Following their joint visit to Yemen, UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake, WFP Executive Director David Beasley, and WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus released a statement.

”We have traveled together to Yemen to see for ourselves the scale of this humanitarian crisis and to step up our combined efforts to help the people of Yemen.”

Describing the situation as “the world’s worst cholera outbreak in the midst of the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” the trio reported that 400,000 cases of suspected cholera and 1,900 associated deaths have been recorded, with basic water and sanitation facilities crippled by over two years of hostility. This has created a situation that only increases the likelihood of a greater spread of disease.

With nearly 2 million Yemeni children acutely malnourished, the country on the brink of famine, and over 60 percent of the population not knowing where their next meal will come from, the vicious cycle of disease and malnutrition will only continue.

“Amid this chaos, some 16,000 community volunteers go house to house, providing families with information on how to protect themselves from diarrhea and cholera. doctors, nurses and other essential health staff are working around the clock to save lives.” However, more than 30,000 health workers have not been paid in over 10 months, but continue to work.

The trio describe the more than 1,000 diarrhea treatment and oral rehydration centers, and the delivery of food supplements, IV fluids and other medical supplies, along with “rebuilding of critical infrastructure — the rehabilitation of hospitals, district health centers and the water and sanitation networks,” being provided by international relief partners.

Amid this scenario, “more than 99 percent of people who are sick with suspected cholera and who can access health services are now surviving.” But the situation remains dire and continued efforts are needed to stop the spread of disease.

“When we met with Yemeni leaders — in Aden and in Sana’a — we called on them to give humanitarian workers access to areas affected by fighting. And we urged them — more than anything — to find a peaceful political solution to the conflict.”

Lake, Beasley and Ghebreyesus called on the international community to redouble its support and efforts for the people in Yemen.

“If we fail to do so, the catastrophe we have seen unfolding before our eyes will not only continue to claim lives, but will scar future generations and the country for years to come,” the statement concluded.