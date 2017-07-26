Golden State star Draymond Green sued over alleged assault by couple

  • Search form

OAKLAND, California: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was sued Tuesday by a couple who claim he and his entourage assaulted them last year in Michigan.
Jermaine Edmondson and Bianca Williams filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified monetary damages in California’s Alameda County.
The lawsuit claims Green bumped into them at a night club in East Lansing last summer and that the forward bullied Edmondson, who was then a football player at Michigan State University, about how he pays for scholarships for people like him. It claims men in his entourage then physically assaulted him, pushing him against a wall and choking him. When his girlfriend tried to intervene, one of the men pushed her into a wall, the lawsuit says.
The next night they ran into Green at a restaurant and when the couple approached him to make peace, he slapped Edmondson in the face, the lawsuit claims.
Green did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
The couple’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said at a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday that they decided to file a lawsuit because Green has refused to accept responsibility for the July 2016 incidents.
“The filing of this lawsuit was a last resort,” Bloom said.
Green, a former Michigan State Spartan, last year paid $560 for a noise violation in a deal that got rid of a misdemeanor assault-and-battery charge filed in the case.
Green has been an essential member of the Warriors team that has won two championships in the past three years, and last month was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
