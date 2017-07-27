Makkah governor: Al-Faisaliyah project ‘off to a positive start’

  • Search form

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal speaks at a press conference in Jeddah on Wednesday. (AN photo)
JEDDAH: Al-Faisaliyah project is “off to a positive start,” Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said Wednesday.
The project aims to extend the city to the west coast. Prince Khaled said that during a presentation and discussion about the project last week with King Salman, the monarch authorized final studies and private sector participation in its implementation.
The governor thanked the king for approving the project, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his support.
Prince Khaled said the project includes numerous facilities, such as a management center that will encompass all the region’s public departments in one place.
There will also be an Islamic research center, social and conference centers, housing, markets, entertainment areas, and education and health facilities.
The project will also include facilities for the agricultural and industrial sectors, a private airport and a seaport.
Management of the project will be supervised by the Makkah Development Authority, while a representative from the Public Investment Fund will serve as the link between the project and the authority.
Prince Khaled said meetings and forums with the private sector will begin immediately in order to exchange experiences and views, to finalize all studies related to the project, and to put in place flexible implementation plans.
He called on the private sector to actively participate and contribute to the project, saying global and Islamic companies will also be called upon.
