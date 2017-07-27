  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Dubai’s Nakheel sees 22 percent drop in profit

Alicia Buller |
A photo shows a partial aerial view of the man-made Palm Jumeirah island built by Nakheel property giant off the coast of the Gulf emirate of Dubai on December 17, 2009. (AFP)
LONDON: Dubai developer Nakheel reported on Wednesday a 22 percent decline in second quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.
The real estate company behind Dubai mega projects such as the Palm Islands, made a profit of AED1.16 billion ($315.8 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to AED1.48 billion a year ago, Reuters calculations showed. The company did not provide a quarterly breakdown.
Net profit for the first six months of 2017 was AED2.64 billion, down from the AED2.95 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year, the statement said.
The Dubai government-owned company said it handed over 870 land-form and built-form units to customers in the first half of the year.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Nakheel declined to reveal its total revenues but cited increased revenue from ‘non-development businesses’ — including retail, leasing, hospitality and asset management services.
Annual revenues from these segments trebled from AED800 million ($218 million) in 2010 to AED2.5 billion ($680 million) in 2017, the company said.
Amid a subdued Dubai real estate market, Nakheel also said it will continue its strategy of developing its cash-generating assets.
It announced a slew of major projects in the first six months of 2017. These include Deira Mall at Deira Islands, The Palm Gateway at Palm Jumeirah and its first joint hospitality venture, the 800-room RUI resort at Deira Islands.
LONDON: Dubai developer Nakheel reported on Wednesday a 22 percent decline in second quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.
The real estate company behind Dubai mega projects such as the Palm Islands, made a profit of AED1.16 billion ($315.8 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to AED1.48 billion a year ago, Reuters calculations showed. The company did not provide a quarterly breakdown.
Net profit for the first six months of 2017 was AED2.64 billion, down from the AED2.95 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year, the statement said.
The Dubai government-owned company said it handed over 870 land-form and built-form units to customers in the first half of the year.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Nakheel declined to reveal its total revenues but cited increased revenue from ‘non-development businesses’ — including retail, leasing, hospitality and asset management services.
Annual revenues from these segments trebled from AED800 million ($218 million) in 2010 to AED2.5 billion ($680 million) in 2017, the company said.
Amid a subdued Dubai real estate market, Nakheel also said it will continue its strategy of developing its cash-generating assets.
It announced a slew of major projects in the first six months of 2017. These include Deira Mall at Deira Islands, The Palm Gateway at Palm Jumeirah and its first joint hospitality venture, the 800-room RUI resort at Deira Islands.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Abu Dhabi financial hub reveals new disputes body

LONDON: Abu Dhabi Global Market said it would open an arbitration center on Al Maryah Island by...

Petrofac shares rise on $100m order boost in Iraq

LONDON: Petrofac shares rose by almost 2.5 percent on Wednesday afternoon after the oilfield...

Abu Dhabi financial hub reveals new disputes body
Petrofac shares rise on $100m order boost in Iraq
Dubai’s Nakheel sees 22 percent drop in profit
SAP partners with Saudi Aramco for digital business marketplace
Ford likely to use bamboo in cars
ANB announces net profit of $431.2m in first half of 2017
Latest News
Abu Dhabi financial hub reveals new disputes body
Petrofac shares rise on $100m order boost in Iraq
Dubai’s Nakheel sees 22 percent drop in profit
Makkah governor: Al-Faisaliyah project ‘off to a positive start’
Al-Ula, Diriyah Gate to become major tourist attractions
ILO, CSC discuss Saudi female empowerment
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR