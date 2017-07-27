  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • ’Wonder Woman 2’ sets December 2019 release date

Offbeat

’Wonder Woman 2’ sets December 2019 release date

The Associated Press |
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. (AP)
LOS ANGELES: “Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.
Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.
“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.
Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second-highest of the year, behind “Beauty and the Beast.”
LOS ANGELES: “Wonder Woman 2” is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.
Warner Bros. announced the date late Tuesday.
“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as Diana of Themyscira. But a director has yet to be set. Patty Jenkins is still in negotiations for the job.
Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” is still chugging along at the box office, with over $389.7 million from North American theaters. It recently surpassed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” to become the top domestic earner of the summer movie season and the second-highest of the year, behind “Beauty and the Beast.”

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Nicole Kidman tells how Keith Urban’s ‘loving arms’ gave solace after tough ‘Big Little Lies’ scenes

JEDDAH: Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban are one of Hollywood’s most enduring power...

Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies aged 90

NEW YORK: Former model Barbara Sinatra, a humanitarian activist who was Frank Sinatra’s last wife,...

Nicole Kidman tells how Keith Urban’s ‘loving arms’ gave solace after tough ‘Big Little Lies’ scenes
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies aged 90
’Wonder Woman 2’ sets December 2019 release date
Leo and Kate will be your date, for the right price
Britain’s Johnson meets lizard at New Zealand sanctuary
With veggie cake and jazz, manatee celebrates birthday in style
Latest News
Nicole Kidman tells how Keith Urban’s ‘loving arms’ gave solace after tough ‘Big Little Lies’ scenes
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies aged 90
’Wonder Woman 2’ sets December 2019 release date
Leo and Kate will be your date, for the right price
Abu Dhabi financial hub reveals new disputes body
Petrofac shares rise on $100m order boost in Iraq
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR