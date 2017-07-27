Nicole Kidman tells how Keith Urban’s ‘loving arms’ gave solace after tough ‘Big Little Lies’ scenes

JEDDAH: Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban are one of Hollywood’s most enduring power couples. Having been married for over a decade, they’ve inevitably faced their fair share of headline-making gossip over the years. However, in a recent exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kidman made it clear their love is still going strong.



Discussing her acclaimed HBO miniseries, the dark comedy-drama “Big Little Lies”, at a screening for the consideration of Emmy voters in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the actress revealed how important Urban’s support had been after shooting some of the show’s extremely graphic scenes, some of which — she previously told W Magazine — left her feeling “very exposed, vulnerable and deeply humiliated.”

In the hit series, Kidman played Celeste Wright, a victim of domestic abuse, and had to act out many scenes of sexual violence with co-star Alexander Skarsgard, who played her husband Perry.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she was fortunate to be able to return “home to loving arms” after shooting such emotionally and physically challenging scenes. “Luckily, I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” she said. “(He) would hold me, and I was really upset at times.”

It seems to have been worth the hardship, though. “Big Little Lies” has been a commercial and critical success, and is tipped to prosper at the Emmys — television’s version of the Oscars.

Kidman and co-star Reese Witherspoon have both been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, while fellow cast members Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress. The show is also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series. “For the whole production to have been embraced and the performers, it’s very unusual,” Kidman said. “We’re really in a very special place with this.”

JEDDAH: Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban are one of Hollywood’s most enduring power couples. Having been married for over a decade, they’ve inevitably faced their fair share of headline-making gossip over the years. However, in a recent exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kidman made it clear their love is still going strong.



Discussing her acclaimed HBO miniseries, the dark comedy-drama “Big Little Lies”, at a screening for the consideration of Emmy voters in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the actress revealed how important Urban’s support had been after shooting some of the show’s extremely graphic scenes, some of which — she previously told W Magazine — left her feeling “very exposed, vulnerable and deeply humiliated.”

In the hit series, Kidman played Celeste Wright, a victim of domestic abuse, and had to act out many scenes of sexual violence with co-star Alexander Skarsgard, who played her husband Perry.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she was fortunate to be able to return “home to loving arms” after shooting such emotionally and physically challenging scenes. “Luckily, I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” she said. “(He) would hold me, and I was really upset at times.”

It seems to have been worth the hardship, though. “Big Little Lies” has been a commercial and critical success, and is tipped to prosper at the Emmys — television’s version of the Oscars.

Kidman and co-star Reese Witherspoon have both been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, while fellow cast members Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress. The show is also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series. “For the whole production to have been embraced and the performers, it’s very unusual,” Kidman said. “We’re really in a very special place with this.”