Last updated: 25 sec ago

Syrian army troops push towards Daesh stronghold of Deir Al-Zor

A view shows damaged buildings in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria Feb. 19, 2014. (REUTERS)

BEIRUT: Syrian government forces are nearing the last major town held by Daesh in Homs province, part of their multi-pronged advance toward the jihadist group’s strongholds in the east of the country, a military source said on Thursday.
The source said combat operations would accelerate toward the town of Al-Sukhna, some 50 km (30 miles) from the administrative frontier of Deir Al-Zor province, where Daesh has redeployed many fighters after losing ground in Syria and Iraq.
“Capturing Al-Sukhna means opening the door and path for forces to move to Deir Al-Zor directly,” the source told Reuters, adding that the military had captured positions 8 km (5 miles) southwest of the town on Wednesday evening.
Daesh is losing ground fast in Syria to separate campaigns waged by the Russian-backed Syrian government on the one hand, and to US-backed Kurdish forces and their allies on the other.
Government forces, backed by the Russian air force and Iran-backed militias, have also been advancing against Daesh in Hama province and in southern areas of Raqqa province.
US-led operations against Daesh are currently focused on taking Raqqa city.
Government forces have been approaching Al-Sukhna gradually since capturing the ancient city of Palmyra, some 50 km away, in March.
“It is natural that combat operations escalate in this direction and take on a stronger and faster nature,” the source said, adding that Daesh had concentrated forces in Al-Sukhna.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the government forces were being supported in the attack by Russian air strikes and allied militias, and had moved to within 5 km of Al-Sukhna.
Deir Al-Zor province, which borders Iraq to the east, is almost entirely under Daesh control. The Syrian government has held on to a pocket of territory in the provincial capital of Deir Al-Zor city, and at nearby air base.

