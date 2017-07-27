  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies

Reuters |
A picture taken on July 15, 2017 shows a general view of the Sunny Days Elpalacio beach in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, where an Egyptian stabbed to death two German tourists and injured four others the day before. (AFP)
PRAGUE: A Czech woman stabbed in an Egyptian holiday resort earlier this month has died, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The woman was among the victims of an Egyptian man who fatally stabbed two Germans and wounded four other tourists at the Hurghada resort on the Red Sea on July 14.
She had been on life support and Egyptian doctors concluded after a CT scan on Wednesday that she was effectively brain-dead.
The woman, who authorities have not identified, died overnight, the ministry said.
The incident was the first significant attack on foreign visitors since a similar assault on the same resort more than a year ago, and came as Egypt struggles to revive a tourism industry hurt by security threats and years of political upheaval.
PRAGUE: A Czech woman stabbed in an Egyptian holiday resort earlier this month has died, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The woman was among the victims of an Egyptian man who fatally stabbed two Germans and wounded four other tourists at the Hurghada resort on the Red Sea on July 14.
She had been on life support and Egyptian doctors concluded after a CT scan on Wednesday that she was effectively brain-dead.
The woman, who authorities have not identified, died overnight, the ministry said.
The incident was the first significant attack on foreign visitors since a similar assault on the same resort more than a year ago, and came as Egypt struggles to revive a tourism industry hurt by security threats and years of political upheaval.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies

PRAGUE: A Czech woman stabbed in an Egyptian holiday resort earlier this month has died, the Czech...

Eyeing Deir Al-Zor, Syrian army advances on Daesh town

BEIRUT: Syrian government forces are nearing the last major town held by Daesh in Homs province,...

Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies
Eyeing Deir Al-Zor, Syrian army advances on Daesh town
Israel removes all security apparatus from holy site after unrest
No entry to Jerusalem holy site before inspection: Muslim official
Cease-fire reached on Lebanon-Syria border: reports
Netanyahu threatens to shut Al-Jazeera Jerusalem office 'for inciting violence'
Latest News
Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies
Authorities: Drug proceeds paid for $3,000 baby stroller
Eyeing Deir Al-Zor, Syrian army advances on Daesh town
Britain says free movement of people with EU will end after Brexit
1 views
Modi boosts grip on power with alliance in scandal-hit India state
Britain plans bigger role in Asia post-Brexit: Johnson
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR