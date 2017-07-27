  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Abbas backs call for Palestinians to return to Al-Aqsa

AFP |
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. (AFP)
RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas backed calls for worshippers to return to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque on Thursday after Israeli authorities removed controversial new security measures.
“The prayers will happen, God willing, inside the Al-Aqsa mosque,” Abbas told a press conference, moments after Muslim authorities announced an end to a nearly two-week boycott of the site over new Israeli metal detectors, cameras and railings installed after a July 14 attack killed two policemen.
The final railings and scaffolding where cameras were previously mounted were removed early on Thursday from the entrance to the Haram Al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, two days after the metal detectors were dismantled.
The compound encompasses the revered Al-Aqsa mosque and the golden-topped Dome of the Rock.
The Palestinian leadership suspended security coordination with Israel over the new measures. Abbas said Thursday it had not yet taken a decision on whether to renew it.
“For now we will talk only about the afternoon prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque and afterwards have a meeting to decide or study the rest,” he said.
RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas backed calls for worshippers to return to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque on Thursday after Israeli authorities removed controversial new security measures.
“The prayers will happen, God willing, inside the Al-Aqsa mosque,” Abbas told a press conference, moments after Muslim authorities announced an end to a nearly two-week boycott of the site over new Israeli metal detectors, cameras and railings installed after a July 14 attack killed two policemen.
The final railings and scaffolding where cameras were previously mounted were removed early on Thursday from the entrance to the Haram Al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, two days after the metal detectors were dismantled.
The compound encompasses the revered Al-Aqsa mosque and the golden-topped Dome of the Rock.
The Palestinian leadership suspended security coordination with Israel over the new measures. Abbas said Thursday it had not yet taken a decision on whether to renew it.
“For now we will talk only about the afternoon prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque and afterwards have a meeting to decide or study the rest,” he said.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Abbas backs call for Palestinians to return to Al-Aqsa

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas backed calls for worshippers to return to Jerusalem’s...

Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies

PRAGUE: A Czech woman stabbed in an Egyptian holiday resort earlier this month has died, the Czech...

Abbas backs call for Palestinians to return to Al-Aqsa
Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies
Eyeing Deir Al-Zor, Syrian army advances on Daesh town
Israel removes all security apparatus from holy site after unrest
No entry to Jerusalem holy site before inspection: Muslim official
Cease-fire reached on Lebanon-Syria border: reports
Latest News
Abbas backs call for Palestinians to return to Al-Aqsa
Tears in rain: North Korea marks ‘Victory Day’
Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies
Authorities: Drug proceeds paid for $3,000 baby stroller
6 views
Eyeing Deir Al-Zor, Syrian army advances on Daesh town
7 views
Britain says free movement of people with EU will end after Brexit
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR