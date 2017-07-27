  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Watch: Dubai taxi driver fired after road rage clip goes viral

Offbeat

Watch: Dubai taxi driver fired after road rage clip goes viral

Arab News |
The clip was uploaded to YouTube this week. (Photo courtesy: YouTube)

DUBAI: A taxi driver in Dubai was fired after a video of him reversing into another car in a fit of anger made the rounds on social media.
The clip, which shows the man engaging in an argument with another taxi driver before he gets back into his car and reverses into the other man’s vehicle, was uploaded to YouTube this week.
According to local media reports, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed the incident.
According to RTA officials, quoted by local Arabic-language media, the incident took place on July 20, 2017.
Gulf News reported that the taxi franchise by which the driver was employed was told to revoke his taxi license and terminate his employment by the RTA.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A taxi driver in Dubai was fired after a video of him reversing into another car in a fit of anger made the rounds on social media.
The clip, which shows the man engaging in an argument with another taxi driver before he gets back into his car and reverses into the other man’s vehicle, was uploaded to YouTube this week.
According to local media reports, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed the incident.
According to RTA officials, quoted by local Arabic-language media, the incident took place on July 20, 2017.
Gulf News reported that the taxi franchise by which the driver was employed was told to revoke his taxi license and terminate his employment by the RTA.

Tags: Roads and Transport Authority Dubai Youtube

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Watch: Dubai taxi driver fired after road rage clip goes viral

DUBAI: A taxi driver in Dubai was fired after a video of him reversing into another car in a fit...

Authorities: Drug proceeds paid for $3,000 baby stroller

NEW YORK: A drug gang went on a conspicuous spending spree that included buying a $3,000 Versace...

Watch: Dubai taxi driver fired after road rage clip goes viral
Authorities: Drug proceeds paid for $3,000 baby stroller
Paws, jaws and claws: checkups await animals rescued from Aleppo zoo
Denying husbands physical relations deemed ‘abuse’ by Malaysian MP
Nicole Kidman tells how Keith Urban’s ‘loving arms’ gave solace after tough ‘Big Little Lies’ scenes
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies aged 90
Latest News
Watch: Dubai taxi driver fired after road rage clip goes viral
Abbas backs call for Palestinians to return to Al-Aqsa
17 views
Tears in rain: North Korea marks ‘Victory Day’
11 views
Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack dies
18 views
Authorities: Drug proceeds paid for $3,000 baby stroller
21 views
Eyeing Deir Al-Zor, Syrian army advances on Daesh town
24 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR