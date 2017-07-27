Watch: Dubai taxi driver fired after road rage clip goes viral

DUBAI: A taxi driver in Dubai was fired after a video of him reversing into another car in a fit of anger made the rounds on social media.

The clip, which shows the man engaging in an argument with another taxi driver before he gets back into his car and reverses into the other man’s vehicle, was uploaded to YouTube this week.

According to local media reports, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed the incident.

According to RTA officials, quoted by local Arabic-language media, the incident took place on July 20, 2017.

Gulf News reported that the taxi franchise by which the driver was employed was told to revoke his taxi license and terminate his employment by the RTA.