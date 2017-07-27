  • Search form

Business & Economy

Amazon India offers 10% cash-back scheme for Amazon Pay customers

ARAB NEWS |
The Amazon Pay offer for its clients in India is valid only once for each customer. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Amazon has offered a 10 percent cash-back incentive, even on returned items, for customers in India who post orders via the retail giant’s online payment platform.
The Amazon Pay offer, valid only once for each customer, is applicable not only on transactions within the Amazon platform but also across third-party sellers.
Amazon has tie-ups with vendors such as Café Coffee Day, Amar Chitra Katha, Innerchef, Fasoos, and Housejoy.
Sriram Jagannathan, the vice president for payments at Amazon India, described offers as part of the effort to enhance shopping experience.
“Our aim is to improve the digital payment experiences for customers buying on our marketplace … we provide offers to customers to try this experience,” he said.
Amazon aims to make a major presence in India’s rapid shift to online and mobile shopping, which is estimated to grow to $47 billion in 2020 from only $10 billion in 2015, and is hedging on promotions such as the cash-back offer to attract customers away from major rival Flipkart.
Snapdeal, another Indian online retailer, has reportedly accepted Flipkart’s revised takeover offer of up to $950 million (SR3.56 billion), and would give the homegrown brand some breathing space in tightening contest for India’s online marketplace.
Amazon has invested about $600 million in its Indian business unit since January, mostly to build up its seller base that has now reached 200,000, a payments unit and for putting up infrastructure.

Tags: retail technology India Amazon Flipkart ecommerce

