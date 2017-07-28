  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 15 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Border guards thwart drug-smuggling attempt in Jazan

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
The smugglers arrested by border guards with 128kg of hashish bricks in Jazan.
JEDDAH: Maritime border guards in Jazan have foiled a Yemeni attempt to smuggle 128kg of hashish into Saudi Arabia through its territorial waters.
Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said guards detected an attempt to smuggle drugs from the Yemeni coast toward Baish district in Jazan.
After pursuing, boarding and searching the boat, four Yemenis were arrested after guards found the hashish.
Al-Harbi said Saudi borders guards will stand resolute against any attempt to smuggle illegal drugs, and they have all the means to do so.
Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said Saud bin Furaij Al-Omairi, a Saudi, and Hamzah Mohammed Dawood Al-Khatib, a Jordanian, were executed in Tabuk for smuggling amphetamine pills into the Kingdom.
The ministry said the General Court convicted the smugglers. The sentence was endorsed by the appeals and supreme courts, and a royal order was issued to carry it out.
JEDDAH: Maritime border guards in Jazan have foiled a Yemeni attempt to smuggle 128kg of hashish into Saudi Arabia through its territorial waters.
Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said guards detected an attempt to smuggle drugs from the Yemeni coast toward Baish district in Jazan.
After pursuing, boarding and searching the boat, four Yemenis were arrested after guards found the hashish.
Al-Harbi said Saudi borders guards will stand resolute against any attempt to smuggle illegal drugs, and they have all the means to do so.
Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said Saud bin Furaij Al-Omairi, a Saudi, and Hamzah Mohammed Dawood Al-Khatib, a Jordanian, were executed in Tabuk for smuggling amphetamine pills into the Kingdom.
The ministry said the General Court convicted the smugglers. The sentence was endorsed by the appeals and supreme courts, and a royal order was issued to carry it out.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi UN envoy receives fellowship program participants

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s UN Ambassador Abdullah Al-Mouallimi has received participants of the Saudi...

Hajj minister, Somali counterpart hold talks in Jeddah

RIYADH/JEDDAH: Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Salih Bentin on Thursday received Somali...

Saudi UN envoy receives fellowship program participants
Hajj minister, Somali counterpart hold talks in Jeddah
Abha named Capital of Arab Tourism 2017
Border guards thwart drug-smuggling attempt in Jazan
Saudi air defense forces shoot down Houthi missile aimed at Makkah
Col. Turki Al-Malki named spokesman for coalition forces in Yemen
Latest News
US military cuts ties with Syrian rebel group
10 views
Freak storm floods roads, fells trees in Istanbul
163 views
Saudi UN envoy receives fellowship program participants
72 views
Hajj minister, Somali counterpart hold talks in Jeddah
142 views
Abha named Capital of Arab Tourism 2017
235 views
Border guards thwart drug-smuggling attempt in Jazan
490 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR