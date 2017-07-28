Border guards thwart drug-smuggling attempt in Jazan

JEDDAH: Maritime border guards in Jazan have foiled a Yemeni attempt to smuggle 128kg of hashish into Saudi Arabia through its territorial waters.

Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said guards detected an attempt to smuggle drugs from the Yemeni coast toward Baish district in Jazan.

After pursuing, boarding and searching the boat, four Yemenis were arrested after guards found the hashish.

Al-Harbi said Saudi borders guards will stand resolute against any attempt to smuggle illegal drugs, and they have all the means to do so.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said Saud bin Furaij Al-Omairi, a Saudi, and Hamzah Mohammed Dawood Al-Khatib, a Jordanian, were executed in Tabuk for smuggling amphetamine pills into the Kingdom.

The ministry said the General Court convicted the smugglers. The sentence was endorsed by the appeals and supreme courts, and a royal order was issued to carry it out.

JEDDAH: Maritime border guards in Jazan have foiled a Yemeni attempt to smuggle 128kg of hashish into Saudi Arabia through its territorial waters.

Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi said guards detected an attempt to smuggle drugs from the Yemeni coast toward Baish district in Jazan.

After pursuing, boarding and searching the boat, four Yemenis were arrested after guards found the hashish.

Al-Harbi said Saudi borders guards will stand resolute against any attempt to smuggle illegal drugs, and they have all the means to do so.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said Saud bin Furaij Al-Omairi, a Saudi, and Hamzah Mohammed Dawood Al-Khatib, a Jordanian, were executed in Tabuk for smuggling amphetamine pills into the Kingdom.

The ministry said the General Court convicted the smugglers. The sentence was endorsed by the appeals and supreme courts, and a royal order was issued to carry it out.