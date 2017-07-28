Abha named Capital of Arab Tourism 2017

RIYADH: Prince Mansour bin Muqrin, deputy governor of Asir, on Wednesday said the naming of the province’s capital Abha as Capital of Arab Tourism 2017 will jumpstart development in the region.

Tourism will enable the region to achieve sustainable development throughout the year in line with Vision 2030, which seeks to move the Kingdom away from an oil-based economy.

Bin Muqrin stressed the importance of youths in creating ideas that focus on tourism as a centerpiece of development. He said such ideas should include the customs and traditions of the region’s people.

Prince Mansour also opened several exhibitions showcasing artwork depicting costumes and traditions at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Muftah village.

