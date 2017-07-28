Saudi UN envoy receives fellowship program participants

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s UN Ambassador Abdullah Al-Mouallimi has received participants of the Saudi Charitable Fellowship Program “Shaghaf” at the UN headquarters in New York.

The program is a partnership between the Riyadh-based King Khalid Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Al-Mouallimi welcomed the participants and expressed his admiration for the program, which seeks to build a youth vanguard to lead charitable work in the Kingdom.

The participants’ visit to the US follows their completion of the first phase of the program, which included charitable work in Saudi non-profit organizations and a series of educational programs and workshops.

The workshops were followed by visits to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Ford Foundation to improve their academic skills and establish scientific methodology for their applied practices in the non-profit sector.

The second phase consists of specialized workshops presented by academics and executives of US non-profit organizations at Columbia University.

