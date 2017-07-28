  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Middle-East

Freak storm floods roads, fells trees in Istanbul

Reuters |
Storm clouds gather overhead as a ferry arrives at the port of Besiktas in Istanbul on Thursday. (AFP / BULENT KILIC)
ISTANBUL: Hailstones the size of golf balls and heavy rain battered Istanbul on Thursday in a freak storm that flooded roads, felled trees and brought air traffic and rush hour transport to a standstill in Turkey’s biggest city.
At least two people were injured in the storm, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported. Flights from the city’s Ataturk airport, a major regional hub, had been suspended.
Parts of the city were pounded by large hail stones and roads were flooded with muddy rainwater. The downpour left some cars and buses submerged or stranded.
Footage from broadcaster Haberturk showed a city bus half submerged near a bridge in the city’s Unkapani district. Some of the passengers left the bus and waded through the flooded road while others climbed on top of the bus’s roof.
Other footage showed waves of hail and rain cascading down the stairs of the Taksim metro station.
Two people were injured when the wall of an old cemetery collapsed near a busy street, the Daily Sabah said.
A large crane toppled at Haydarpasa port, near the southern entrance to the Bosphorus, causing an explosion and a fire that was later brought under control, it said.
It was the second time this month that heavy rains flooded streets and disrupted transport in Istanbul.
ISTANBUL: Hailstones the size of golf balls and heavy rain battered Istanbul on Thursday in a freak storm that flooded roads, felled trees and brought air traffic and rush hour transport to a standstill in Turkey’s biggest city.
At least two people were injured in the storm, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported. Flights from the city’s Ataturk airport, a major regional hub, had been suspended.
Parts of the city were pounded by large hail stones and roads were flooded with muddy rainwater. The downpour left some cars and buses submerged or stranded.
Footage from broadcaster Haberturk showed a city bus half submerged near a bridge in the city’s Unkapani district. Some of the passengers left the bus and waded through the flooded road while others climbed on top of the bus’s roof.
Other footage showed waves of hail and rain cascading down the stairs of the Taksim metro station.
Two people were injured when the wall of an old cemetery collapsed near a busy street, the Daily Sabah said.
A large crane toppled at Haydarpasa port, near the southern entrance to the Bosphorus, causing an explosion and a fire that was later brought under control, it said.
It was the second time this month that heavy rains flooded streets and disrupted transport in Istanbul.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Peaceful prayers at Jerusalem holy site, West Bank violence

JERUSALEM: Muslim prayers at a major Jerusalem shrine ended peacefully Israeli police said Friday...

Officials say 7,000 Daesh affiliates remain in Iraq

BAGHDAD: High-ranking Iraqi security officials say up to 7,000 Daesh group affiliates remain in...

Peaceful prayers at Jerusalem holy site, West Bank violence
Officials say 7,000 Daesh affiliates remain in Iraq
Jordan says to bar Israel envoy until shooting probed
FIFA fines Qatar after players’ political support for Emir
UN says over 200,000 have fled Syria’s Raqqa since April 1
Freak storm floods roads, fells trees in Istanbul
Latest News
One dead in knife attack in Hamburg supermarket, motive unclear
73 views
Indian court rejects abortion for 10-year-old rape victim
103 views
Peaceful prayers at Jerusalem holy site, West Bank violence
165 views
India among nations with huge potential for a cashless society
94 views
Power plays: who could be Pakistan’s next PM?
1173 views
What happens now after Pakistan’s PM has been disqualified?
819 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR