  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Pakistan court disqualifies PM Sharif from office

World

Update

Pakistan court disqualifies PM Sharif from office

AFP |
Pakistani policemen stand guard at the premisses of the Supreme Court building during a hearing on the Panama Papers case in Islamabad on July 28, 2017. (AFP)

PAKISTAN: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over long-running corruption allegations, a highly anticipated decision that forces him out of office.
“He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister,” Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan told the packed courtroom.
The court also asked the national anti-corruption bureau to launch a further probe into the allegations against Sharif, which stem from the Panama Papers leak last year linking the premier’s family to lucrative offshore businesses.
No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.
Most have seen their tenures cut short by the powerful military or interference from the Supreme Court. Others have been ousted by their own party, forced to resign — or been assassinated.
It is the second time in Pakistan’s 70-year history that the Supreme Court has disqualified a sitting prime minister.
In 2012 then-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was disqualified over contempt of court charges for refusing to reopen a corruption case against the sitting president Asif Ali Zardari.
The Supreme Court’s unceremonious end to Sharif’s tenure represents a record third time he has been ousted as leader before completing his term.
In 1993 he was sacked by the then-president over graft allegations, while in 1999 he was ousted in a military coup.

PAKISTAN: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over long-running corruption allegations, a highly anticipated decision that forces him out of office.
“He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister,” Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan told the packed courtroom.
The court also asked the national anti-corruption bureau to launch a further probe into the allegations against Sharif, which stem from the Panama Papers leak last year linking the premier’s family to lucrative offshore businesses.
No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.
Most have seen their tenures cut short by the powerful military or interference from the Supreme Court. Others have been ousted by their own party, forced to resign — or been assassinated.
It is the second time in Pakistan’s 70-year history that the Supreme Court has disqualified a sitting prime minister.
In 2012 then-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was disqualified over contempt of court charges for refusing to reopen a corruption case against the sitting president Asif Ali Zardari.
The Supreme Court’s unceremonious end to Sharif’s tenure represents a record third time he has been ousted as leader before completing his term.
In 1993 he was sacked by the then-president over graft allegations, while in 1999 he was ousted in a military coup.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Power plays: who could be Pakistan’s next PM?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was Friday ousted from the top office by the...

What happens now after Pakistan’s PM has been disqualified?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been ousted from power by the Supreme Court...

Power plays: who could be Pakistan’s next PM?
What happens now after Pakistan’s PM has been disqualified?
Russia orders US to cut diplomatic staff, says to seize diplomatic property
54 injured, 1 seriously, in Spanish train crash
Sharif formally steps down as Pakistan’s PM
Putin signs law to keep Russian base in Syria
Latest News
India among nations with huge potential for a cashless society
Power plays: who could be Pakistan’s next PM?
596 views
What happens now after Pakistan’s PM has been disqualified?
401 views
Officials say 7,000 Daesh affiliates remain in Iraq
82 views
Brit buys new Ferrari, crashes it an hour later
125 views
Exclusive: Watch Sky News Arabia documentary on Qatar’s alleged links to 9/11 mastermind
519 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR