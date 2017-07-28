  • Search form

  54 injured, 1 seriously, in Spanish train crash

54 injured, 1 seriously, in Spanish train crash

Associated Press
A commuter train is seen crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona’s Francia station, Spain July 28, 2017 in this still image from a video obtained from social media. (REUTERS/Felix Rios)

MADRID: Emergency services say 40 people received medical treatment after a morning commuter train they were traveling on crashed into the buffers in a station in northeastern Barcelona early Friday.
The Catalan regional emergency services said one person was seriously injured and the rest, including the driver, treated for minor injuries, following the accident at Francia station on the northern side of the city.
Initially, the services had said five people had been seriously injured, among them the driver.
The accident occurred at 7.15 a.m. (0515 GMT).
Train services were not interrupted.

