Exclusive: Watch Sky News Arabia documentary on Qatar’s alleged links to 9/11 mastermind

LONDON: A documentary aired by Sky News Arabia has probed the alleged links between Qatar and the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks on the US.
The documentary, “Qatar ... The Road to Manhattan,” examines the ties between Doha and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was named as “the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks” in the 9/11 Commission Report.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed lived in Qatar in the 1990s, where he was employed by the government and allegedly protected by more than one minister.
“While he was there, he was actively involved in terrorist plotting,” a commentator told the Sky News Arabia documentary
Evading arrest by US authorities while in Qatar, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed went on to plan the 9/11 attacks on the US.
Arab News has exclusively obtained the English-language version of the documentary — watch it below.

