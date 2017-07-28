  • Search form

Offbeat

Brit buys new Ferrari, crashes it an hour later

Arab News
Is that a Ferrari? It was (South Yorkshire Police Twitter account)

A British motorist had a pricey prang when he crashed the $340,000 Ferrari he was driving and it burst into a ball of flames.

Amazingly the driver suffered only minor injuries, but the Ferrari 430 Scuderia — which he had for just an hour —  was a complete write off.

According to British police the black Ferrari was being driven in wet conditions when it left the road and slid about 50 meters across a field near the South Yorkshire town of Barnsley in northern England.

In a later explanation to motorists who were stuck in traffic as emergency services raced to the scene, South Yorkshire Police Operational Support posted on their social media account: “Afternoon folks, were you stuck in traffic this afternoon on the M1 south around junction 37? If so, here’s why.

“Officers were deployed to a single vehicle collision with reports that the vehicle had left the carriageway and burst in to flames… Road conditions were wet at the time and as officers arrived on scene it became clear there was a vehicle well alight.”

The message went on to explain that having established the driver escaped with only cuts and bruises, adding: “Officers asked the driver what sort of car he ‘had’ to which he replied, ‘it was a Ferrari.’”

“Detecting a sense of damaged pride, he then said: ‘I’ve only just got it, picked it up an hour ago.”

