  Rylov wins men's 200-m backstroke world gold

Rylov wins men’s 200-m backstroke world gold

BUDAPEST: Russia’s Evgeny Rylov admitted he was physically spent after winning the men’s 200-meter backstroke title at the world championships on Friday.
Rylov clocked one minute, 53.61 seconds to take gold with Olympic champion Ryan Murphy of the US second at 0.60 and compatriot Jacob Pebley taking bronze at 1.45 back.
Having taken bronze in the event at both the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the last world championships in Kazan two years ago, Rylov said winning gold had taken a physical toll.
“To tell you the truth, I think I’m just going to fall down,” said Rylov, 20, when asked if it was a dream come true.
“But this is what I’ve been training for, so yes, I did imagine that I would beat them all.
Meanwhile, Simone Manuel of the US won the women’s 100-meter freestyle final at the world championships on Friday to add to her Olympic gold from Rio de Janeiro.
Manuel touched the wall at 52.27 seconds with Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, the world-record holder, at 0.04 back while Pernille Blume of Denmark took bronze at 0.42.
“It was tough. My legs were burning, I really had to dig deep and get my hands on the wall first,” said Manuel, 20, who actually shared Olympic gold with Canada’s Penny Oleksiak last year.
“I always think I have a shot — that’s what makes me the swimmer I am.
“I know how to rest and try to get my hand on the wall first.
“I had confidence in the training I had done and in my performance going into the race.”
