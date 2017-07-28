June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, dead at 99

LOS ANGELES: Actress June Foray, who gave voice to Rocky the Flying Squirrel and hundreds of other cartoon characters and was sometimes known as the “female Mel Blanc,” has died in a Los Angeles hospital. She was 99.

Foray died Wednesday at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest, but she had been in fragile health since a car accident two years ago, niece Robin Thaler said Thursday.

Foray was the best-known woman among the voice performers who contributed so much to the classic cartoons of Warner Bros., Disney, Hanna-Barbera and other studios. She had a galaxy of ways to create funny but believable characters, but could also be warm and wise in Disney’s “Mulan” or, in a memorable “Twilight Zone” episode, chilling.

She had over 300 credits as a voice actress, most recently doing one last turn as Rocky in a 2014 short.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Foray was a teenager when she moved with her parents to Los Angeles. She had begun performing in radio as a child in Massachusetts and, once in Hollywood, became active in major radio programs such as “The Jimmy Durante Show.” She later called old-time radio a great training ground, forcing her to learn to be versatile and quick-thinking.

Among the legends she worked with were Chuck Jones and the other famed Warner’s animators; Jay Ward, creator of “Rocky and Bullwinkle”; Rod Serling, creator of “The Twilight Zone”; radio and recording satirist Stan Freberg; and such cartoon voice talents as Daws Butler (Huckleberry Hound) and Blanc (Bugs Bunny, Sylvester).

LOS ANGELES: Actress June Foray, who gave voice to Rocky the Flying Squirrel and hundreds of other cartoon characters and was sometimes known as the “female Mel Blanc,” has died in a Los Angeles hospital. She was 99.

Foray died Wednesday at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest, but she had been in fragile health since a car accident two years ago, niece Robin Thaler said Thursday.

Foray was the best-known woman among the voice performers who contributed so much to the classic cartoons of Warner Bros., Disney, Hanna-Barbera and other studios. She had a galaxy of ways to create funny but believable characters, but could also be warm and wise in Disney’s “Mulan” or, in a memorable “Twilight Zone” episode, chilling.

She had over 300 credits as a voice actress, most recently doing one last turn as Rocky in a 2014 short.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, Foray was a teenager when she moved with her parents to Los Angeles. She had begun performing in radio as a child in Massachusetts and, once in Hollywood, became active in major radio programs such as “The Jimmy Durante Show.” She later called old-time radio a great training ground, forcing her to learn to be versatile and quick-thinking.

Among the legends she worked with were Chuck Jones and the other famed Warner’s animators; Jay Ward, creator of “Rocky and Bullwinkle”; Rod Serling, creator of “The Twilight Zone”; radio and recording satirist Stan Freberg; and such cartoon voice talents as Daws Butler (Huckleberry Hound) and Blanc (Bugs Bunny, Sylvester).