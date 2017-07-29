Health Ministry receives global award for diabetes awareness campaign

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health has won “The Creative Floor Healthcare Award 2017” for its diabetes awareness campaign which was implemented in November 2016.

The prize was received by the director of awareness at the ministry, Anas Al-Humaid at a ceremony held on Thursday in London. The award honors the most innovative work in the field of health care, and for outstanding and diverse work in the field of health and wellness.

According to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report, “the ministry is exerting great efforts to invest all its available resources, capabilities and potential to achieve optimal results, which will improve and develop health services, and raise the efficiency of health facilities.”

