Nazaha steps up efforts to raise efficiency in state institutions

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
RIYADH: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha), has ramped up efforts to raise efficiency in state institutions to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, according to Bandar Aba Al-Khail, vice-president of Nazaha.
Aba Al-Khail made the comment at the conclusion of a three-day workshop titled “Role of Criminal Investigation Officers in Public Service Crimes,” held in Riyadh.
The workshop was organized by the National Authority for Combating Corruption, with the participation of the Public Prosecution, the Monitoring and Investigation Commission and other related authorities.
Aba Al-Khail pointed out that the continuous development of the Kingdom at all levels requires compliance with the regulations so that they become more effective. “We must periodically review them, including the regulation of public office and its occupants to ensure follow-up, facilitation and speeding up the control of related crimes,” he said.
He added that the state knows the importance of criminal investigation officers in the crimes involving public service, and the efforts they exert in the tasks assigned to them.
Aba Al-Khail stressed that the workshop was held “in implementation of the results of a panel discussion held in 2016 on the crimes involving public office.”
