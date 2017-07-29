Role of young Saudi businesswomen lauded

RIYADH: During a meeting with young Saudi businesswomen, Prince Ahmad bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, deputy governor of the Eastern Province, commended their determination to forge ahead.

The prince made his comments when he met with young Saudi women based in Dammam and Al-Ahsa to encourage them on the path toward women’s empowerment.

Wishing them every success in their efforts, the Saudi women were told of their responsibilities toward the nation in line with the Vision 2030.

During the audience, the deputy governor was briefed on efforts to empower women, developing their skills for self-employment, and the infrastructure needed to build up their enterprises.

Prince Ahmad also took the opportunity to discuss ways and means of enhancing the role of women and develop their work in his region.

