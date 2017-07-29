Attempt to smuggle 700,000 Captagon pills foiled in Umlaj

JEDDAH: Border guard patrols in Umlaj in Tabuk on Thursday successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 700,000 amphetamine pills hidden in plastic pipes that smugglers tied to underwater coral reefs.

Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, spokesman of the border guard, revealed that maritime patrols grew suspicious when they noticed some plastic pipes just below the surface of the water that were tied to the reef near an island in an area under the jurisdiction of the Umlaj sector.

He said patrols surrounded the site and support naval patrols and divers were brought in to thoroughly search the area.

They discovered four plastic pipes closed at both ends containing 372 plastic bags with more than 700,000 Captagon pills. The seized narcotics were handed over to authorities for further action, said Al-Harbi.

The spokesman added that the border patrol will continue to thwart all attempts to smuggle illegal substances into the Kingdom regardless of the numerous methods used in repeated attempts by smugglers.

