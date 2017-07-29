  • Search form

Jamjoom appointed chairman of Euro-Arab Environment Organization

JEDDAH: The Euro-Arab Environment Organization (EAEO) on Wednesday appointed its new president, Ibrahim Abdul Ghaffar Jamjoom, who was elected to succeed Saleh Al-Muzaini.
The EAEO’s flag was handed over at a ceremony held in Jeddah, in the presence of the secretary-general of the organization, Tarek Al-Obaid; its vice president, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Mustafa Al-Jahni; and a number of ambassadors, diplomats and other VIPs.
Jamjoom confirmed that they are eager to see the organization become the environmental consultant of the Arab League because there are important environmental issues in the Arab countries including global warming and the use of renewable energy.
“In December, we will have a tourism environmental conference in Egypt under the patronage of the Egyptian prime minister, aimed at highlighting the role of tourism in the Arab countries,” he said.
Al-Obaid told Arab News that they are launching the Arab Environmental Leadership Award, which will be the first of its kind.
