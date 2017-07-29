  • Search form

Prince Turki Al-Faisal opens cultural exhibition in Kazakhstan

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS), center, cuts the ribbon at the opening of the exhibition ‘Al-Faisal: Witness and Martyr’ in Kazakhstan.
RIYADH: Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS), on Thursday attended the opening of the exhibition titled “Al-Faisal: Witness and Martyr” in Kazakhstan.
He expressed his thanks to the state, government and people of Kazakhstan for hosting the cultural exhibition at the Central Government Museum in Almaty.
The exhibition was opened by Prince Turki and Kazakhtan’s Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, with Saudi Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dhaber bin Metish Al-Anzi, a number of officials, academics and intellectuals in attendance.
The prince said the exhibition, in its first stop outside the Kingdom, is an appreciation of what brings together the people of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, not only diplomatic or commercial relations, but also the historical ties that unite the two countries.
The exhibition monitors various aspects of King Faisal’s life and his struggle for the country’s renaissance. It also presents documented information about King Faisal’s journeys and his political positions on local, regional and international issues.
The exhibition also shows a number of artifacts from Islamic history, including a piece of the covering of the Kaaba, and historical pieces belonging to the period from the second to the 14th century, such as household tools, war components, books on industry and the arts, as well as medicines and coins.
