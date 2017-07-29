  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Jordanian protesters call for end to peace treaty with Israel

Middle-East

Jordanian protesters call for end to peace treaty with Israel

Reuters, AP |
Jordanian protesters stage a demonstration near the Israeli Embassy in Amman on Friday. (AFP)
AMMAN: Protesters gathered near the Israeli Embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday, angry that an Israeli embassy guard who shot dead two Jordanians had returned to Israel and been granted diplomatic immunity.
Friday’s protest was another sign of growing tensions between the two countries.
A Reuters witness said around 200 people had assembled peacefully in the vicinity of the embassy. Scores chanted, “Death to Israel,” and called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and the scrapping of an unpopular peace treaty with Israel.
On Sunday, an embassy guard shot dead Jordanian teenager Mohammad Jawawdah, as well as the guard’s landlord, at the house in which the guard lived. Israel claimed that the guard had been defending himself after Jawawdah assaulted him with a screwdriver.
Jordan’s King Abdallah angrily demanded on Thursday that Israel put the guard on trial. He also paid a visit to the family of the slain teenager to offer his condolences.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the guard a hero’s welcome after Israel brought him home under diplomatic immunity.
King Abdallah, addressing a meeting of top Jordanian government and security officials, said that ​Israel’s handling of the embassy shooting, among other issues, “will have a direct impact on the nature of our relations.”
He also said Netanyahu should take legal action against the guard, instead of “dealing with this crime ... to achieve personal political gains.”
“Such unacceptable and provocative behavior at all levels infuriates all of us, leads to insecurity, and fuels extremism in the region,” the king warned.
AMMAN: Protesters gathered near the Israeli Embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday, angry that an Israeli embassy guard who shot dead two Jordanians had returned to Israel and been granted diplomatic immunity.
Friday’s protest was another sign of growing tensions between the two countries.
A Reuters witness said around 200 people had assembled peacefully in the vicinity of the embassy. Scores chanted, “Death to Israel,” and called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and the scrapping of an unpopular peace treaty with Israel.
On Sunday, an embassy guard shot dead Jordanian teenager Mohammad Jawawdah, as well as the guard’s landlord, at the house in which the guard lived. Israel claimed that the guard had been defending himself after Jawawdah assaulted him with a screwdriver.
Jordan’s King Abdallah angrily demanded on Thursday that Israel put the guard on trial. He also paid a visit to the family of the slain teenager to offer his condolences.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the guard a hero’s welcome after Israel brought him home under diplomatic immunity.
King Abdallah, addressing a meeting of top Jordanian government and security officials, said that ​Israel’s handling of the embassy shooting, among other issues, “will have a direct impact on the nature of our relations.”
He also said Netanyahu should take legal action against the guard, instead of “dealing with this crime ... to achieve personal political gains.”
“Such unacceptable and provocative behavior at all levels infuriates all of us, leads to insecurity, and fuels extremism in the region,” the king warned.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Jordanian protesters call for end to peace treaty with Israel

AMMAN: Protesters gathered near the Israeli Embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday, angry...

HRW calls for funding to implement law on violence against women in Tunisia

TUNIS: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday hailed a new law to fight domestic violence in Tunisia...

Jordanian protesters call for end to peace treaty with Israel
HRW calls for funding to implement law on violence against women in Tunisia
US seeks to test Iran deal with more inspections
Daesh attack targets SDF-held area in Syria
Animals evacuated to Turkey from ‘neglected’ Aleppo zoo
Libya unity government denies accord for Italy ships to deploy
Latest News
China, Russia responsible for N.Korea threat: Tillerson
84 views
Air France suspends Venezuela flights ahead of vote
93 views
Trump to sign Russia sanctions, Moscow retaliates
257 views
North Korea test-fires second ICBM, lands in sea off Japan
236 views
Jordanian protesters call for end to peace treaty with Israel
252 views
Prince Turki Al-Faisal opens cultural exhibition in Kazakhstan
201 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR