  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Air France suspends Venezuela flights ahead of vote

World

Air France suspends Venezuela flights ahead of vote

AFP |
PARIS: Air France Saturday announced it was suspending flights to crisis-hit Venezuela ahead of a controversial weekend election called by President Nicolas Maduro that has provoked deadly violence and international criticism.
The carrier said it was monitoring the situation and that flights would be temporarily halted.
“Air France has been forced to suspend its flights to Caracas from Sunday July 30 to Tuesday August 1 inclusive owing to the situation in Venezuela,” the airline said in a short statement to AFP.
“The safety of customers and staff is a priority,” it added.
A Saturday flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Caracas was still scheduled to depart, an airline spokesman said.
Four months of protests against the unpopular leftist Maduro have already claimed 113 lives, according to prosecutors — eight of them during a two-day general strike that ended Thursday.
PARIS: Air France Saturday announced it was suspending flights to crisis-hit Venezuela ahead of a controversial weekend election called by President Nicolas Maduro that has provoked deadly violence and international criticism.
The carrier said it was monitoring the situation and that flights would be temporarily halted.
“Air France has been forced to suspend its flights to Caracas from Sunday July 30 to Tuesday August 1 inclusive owing to the situation in Venezuela,” the airline said in a short statement to AFP.
“The safety of customers and staff is a priority,” it added.
A Saturday flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Caracas was still scheduled to depart, an airline spokesman said.
Four months of protests against the unpopular leftist Maduro have already claimed 113 lives, according to prosecutors — eight of them during a two-day general strike that ended Thursday.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pakistan's ruling party to appoint Sharif loyalist Abbasi as interim PM - sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ruling party will appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister...

Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises

TEHRAN: A defiant Iran vowed on Saturday to press ahead with its missile program and condemned new...

Pakistan's ruling party to appoint Sharif loyalist Abbasi as interim PM - sources
Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
Kidnapped oil workers speak on Boko Haram video
Pakistan ruling party meets to consider PM successor
After France and Portugal, Spain battles forest fire
Australian counter-terrorism police conduct raids across Sydney suburbs
Latest News
Yemen rebels target key port with boat bomb: coalition
12 views
Pakistan's ruling party to appoint Sharif loyalist Abbasi as interim PM - sources
125 views
Ras Al Khaimah property market gets boost from tourism, hospitality sectors
22 views
Moody’s downgrades Bahrain rating to B1
119 views
Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and US Navy
82 views
Malaysia condemns firing of ballistic missile towards Makkah by Houthis
664 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR