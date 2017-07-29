  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 51 min 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • China, Russia responsible for North Korea nuclear threat: Tillerson

World

China, Russia responsible for North Korea nuclear threat: Tillerson

AFP |
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: China and Russia bear “unique and special reponsibility” for the growing threat posed by North Korea, the US Secretary of State said Saturday following Pyongyang’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Leader Kim Jong-Un said the test confirmed all the US mainland was within striking range after the North’s second ICBM this month on Friday.
“As the principal economic enablers of North Korea’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development program, China and Russia bear unique and special responsibility for this growing threat to regional and global stability,” Rex Tillerson said in a statement.
The launch was a “blatant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that reflect the will of the international community,” he added.
China is the regime’s last remaining major ally, while Russia’s Vladimir Putin has warned the international community should not “lose its cool” over the nuclear-armed regime.
US President Donald Trump denounced the latest ICBM launch as a “reckless and dangerous” action and rejected Pyongyang’s claims that such tests helped ensure its security.
“By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people,” he said in a statement.
Friday’s test came just hours after the US Senate passed bipartisan sanctions on Pyongyang.
North Korea’s accelerated drive toward a credible nuclear strike capability poses a thorny policy challenge for Trump, who is at loggerheads with Beijing over how to handle Kim Jong-Un’s regime.
In all, six sets of UN sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006, but two resolutions adopted last year significantly toughened the sanctions regime.

WASHINGTON: China and Russia bear “unique and special reponsibility” for the growing threat posed by North Korea, the US Secretary of State said Saturday following Pyongyang’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Leader Kim Jong-Un said the test confirmed all the US mainland was within striking range after the North’s second ICBM this month on Friday.
“As the principal economic enablers of North Korea’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development program, China and Russia bear unique and special responsibility for this growing threat to regional and global stability,” Rex Tillerson said in a statement.
The launch was a “blatant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions that reflect the will of the international community,” he added.
China is the regime’s last remaining major ally, while Russia’s Vladimir Putin has warned the international community should not “lose its cool” over the nuclear-armed regime.
US President Donald Trump denounced the latest ICBM launch as a “reckless and dangerous” action and rejected Pyongyang’s claims that such tests helped ensure its security.
“By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people,” he said in a statement.
Friday’s test came just hours after the US Senate passed bipartisan sanctions on Pyongyang.
North Korea’s accelerated drive toward a credible nuclear strike capability poses a thorny policy challenge for Trump, who is at loggerheads with Beijing over how to handle Kim Jong-Un’s regime.
In all, six sets of UN sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006, but two resolutions adopted last year significantly toughened the sanctions regime.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises

TEHRAN: A defiant Iran vowed on Saturday to press ahead with its missile program and condemned new...

Kidnapped oil workers speak on Boko Haram video

NIGERIA: Boko Haram Islamists have published a video showing three kidnapped members of an oil...

Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
Kidnapped oil workers speak on Boko Haram video
Pakistan ruling party meets to consider PM successor
After France and Portugal, Spain battles forest fire
Australian counter-terrorism police conduct raids across Sydney suburbs
Hamburg knife attack stokes refugee debate as German vote nears
Latest News
Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and U.S. Navy
22 views
Malaysia Condemns Firing Ballistic Missile Towards Makkah by Houthis
237 views
Cricket: India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st Test
120 views
Thousands attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa
142 views
Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
140 views
Kidnapped oil workers speak on Boko Haram video
168 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR