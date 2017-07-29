Anti-Terror Quartet to meet in Bahrain on Sunday to discuss Qatar

  • Search form

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (2-R), UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R), Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L), and Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa (2-L) meet to discuss the diplomatic situation with Qatar, in Cairo, Egypt, July 5, 2017. (REUTERS)

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will meet in Manama on Sunday to discuss the latest developments on their blockade of Qatar, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) cut ties with Qatar early last month, accusing it of backing terrorist groups, which Doha denies, and developing ties with Iran.
In the two-day meeting, the four countries will press Qatar to comply with their demands, which include stopping interference in their internal affairs, the Egyptian statement said.
ATQ added 18 more groups and individuals they say are linked to Qatar to their terrorist lists last week.
Efforts led by Kuwait and Turkey and calls from the US administration have failed to ease what has become the worst rift between Arab states in years.

