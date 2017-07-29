  • Search form

Business & Economy

UK lifts laptop ban on Turkish Airlines and Pegasus flights

ARAB NEWS
The US and UK governments earlier this year imposed restrictions on electronic devices inside the cabin of airlines flying into the said countries. (AFP

DUBAI: Passengers flying on two Turkish airlines can now take their electronic devices aboard flights to the UK after new security measures have been introduced.
Turkish Airlines or Pegasus flights departing from either of the two Istanbul airports — Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen — or from Izmir, will now allow laptops, tablets and accessories inside their cabins.
The UK government said the decision to lift the ban followed the introduction of new checks by the Turkish carriers – such as explosive trace detection tests on devices.
“Having looked carefully at the changes introduced in March and working with our international partners and the industry on tough new additional security measures, we can now lift the ban on electronic devices in the cabin on a small number of UK-bound flights from Istanbul and Izmir,” UK’s transport secretary Chris Grayling said.
“The remaining restrictions will be lifted only when we are satisfied it is safe and proportionate to do so.”

British Airways flights from Istanbul remain on the ban, so with airlines flying out of Turkish holiday destinations such as Bodrum and Dalaman.
The electronics ban were introduced four months ago for 57 routes out of six countries – Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia — and right after the US imposed the same restrictions on flights mostly emanating from the Middle East.

