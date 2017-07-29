Cricket: India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st Test

India’s captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle. (AP)

SRI LANKA: Virat Kohli’s India thrashed Sri Lanka by 304 runs inside four days on Saturday to claim the first Test in their three-match series.

After hitting an unbeaten 103, Kohli declared on 240-3, setting Sri Lanka a near-impossible target of 550 to win in Galle. The home side made 245 with Dimuth Karunaratne making 97.

India scored a whopping 600 in their first innings before bowling out Sri Lanka for 291.

SRI LANKA: Virat Kohli’s India thrashed Sri Lanka by 304 runs inside four days on Saturday to claim the first Test in their three-match series.

After hitting an unbeaten 103, Kohli declared on 240-3, setting Sri Lanka a near-impossible target of 550 to win in Galle. The home side made 245 with Dimuth Karunaratne making 97.

India scored a whopping 600 in their first innings before bowling out Sri Lanka for 291.