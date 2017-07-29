  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Malaysia condemns firing of ballistic missile towards Makkah by Houthis

Saudi Arabia

Malaysia condemns firing of ballistic missile towards Makkah by Houthis

Aisha Fareed |
FILE - An aerial view of the Clock Tower and the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on October 5, 2014. (AFP)

JEDDAH: Malaysia has condemned the launching of a ballistic missile by Houthi militias toward Makkah region and expressing hope that the perpetrator to be brought to trial.
“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting the security of the holiest places in the Muslim world,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the Malaysian National News Agency “BERNAMA.”

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Malaysia has condemned the launching of a ballistic missile by Houthi militias toward Makkah region and expressing hope that the perpetrator to be brought to trial.
“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting the security of the holiest places in the Muslim world,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the Malaysian National News Agency “BERNAMA.”

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Malaysia condemns firing of ballistic missile towards Makkah by Houthis

JEDDAH: Malaysia has condemned the launching of a ballistic missile by Houthi militias toward...

Prince Turki Al-Faisal opens cultural exhibition in Kazakhstan

RIYADH: Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies...

Malaysia condemns firing of ballistic missile towards Makkah by Houthis
Prince Turki Al-Faisal opens cultural exhibition in Kazakhstan
Jamjoom appointed chairman of Euro-Arab Environment Organization
Attempt to smuggle 700,000 Captagon pills foiled in Umlaj
Role of young Saudi businesswomen lauded
Nazaha steps up efforts to raise efficiency in state institutions
Latest News
Moody’s downgrades Bahrain rating to B1
Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and U.S. Navy
33 views
Malaysia condemns firing of ballistic missile towards Makkah by Houthis
375 views
Cricket: India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st Test
145 views
Thousands attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa
187 views
Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
175 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR