Malaysia condemns firing of ballistic missile towards Makkah by Houthis

JEDDAH: Malaysia has condemned the launching of a ballistic missile by Houthi militias toward Makkah region and expressing hope that the perpetrator to be brought to trial.
“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting the security of the holiest places in the Muslim world,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the Malaysian National News Agency “BERNAMA.”
