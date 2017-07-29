  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and US Navy

World

Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and US Navy

Reuters |
This US Navy photo obtained July 25, 2017 shows the coastal patrol craft USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) as it recovers a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during a trilateral exercise between the US, Kuwait and Iraq on March 15, 2017 in the Gulf. A US Navy patrol ship fired warning shots at an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps vessel in the Gulf on July 25, 2017 after it approached within 150 yards (137 meters), a US defense official said."The IRGCN boat was coming in at a high rate of speed. It did not respond to any signals, they did not respond to any bridge-to-bridge calls, they felt there was no choice except to fire the warning shots," the defense official told AFP on condition of anonymity. (AFP)

BEIRUT: The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that US Navy ships came close to their vessels in the Gulf and shot flares.
The USS Nimitz and an accompanying battleship drew close to a rocket-bearing Iranian vessel on Friday and sent out a helicopter near a number of Guards vessels close to the Resalat oil and gas platform, the Guards said in a statement published by their official news site Sepah News.
“The Americans made a provocative and unprofessional move by issuing a warning and shooting flares at vessels...” the statement said. “Islam’s warriors, without paying attention to this unconventional and unusual behavior from the American vessels, continued their mission in the area and the aircraft carrier and accompanying battleship left the area.”
There was no immediate official comment from Washington on the Revolutionary Guards’ statement.
Last Tuesday, a US Navy ship fired warning shots when an Iranian vessel in the Gulf came within 150 yards (137 meters) in the first such incident since President Donald Trump took office in January, US officials said.
In a statement, US Naval Forces Central Command said the patrol craft, named Thunderbolt, fired the warning shots in front of the Iranian vessel after it ignored radio calls, flares and the ship’s whistle.
The vessel belonged to the Revolutionary Guards, the statement said, adding that it stopped its unsafe approach after the warning shots were fired.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Iranian boat was armed but that the weapons were unmanned. The Thunderbolt was accompanied by a number of other vessels, including those from the US Coast Guard.
Years of mutual animosity had eased when Washington lifted sanctions on Tehran last year as part of a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. But serious differences remain over Iran’s ballistic missile program and conflicts in Syria and Iraq.
The Trump administration, which has taken a hard line on Iran, recently declared that Iran was complying with its nuclear agreement with world powers, but warned that Tehran was not following the spirit of the accord and that Washington would look for ways to strengthen it.
During the presidential campaign last September, Trump vowed that any Iranian vessels that harass the US Navy in the Gulf would be “shot out of the water”. 

Related Articles

BEIRUT: The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that US Navy ships came close to their vessels in the Gulf and shot flares.
The USS Nimitz and an accompanying battleship drew close to a rocket-bearing Iranian vessel on Friday and sent out a helicopter near a number of Guards vessels close to the Resalat oil and gas platform, the Guards said in a statement published by their official news site Sepah News.
“The Americans made a provocative and unprofessional move by issuing a warning and shooting flares at vessels...” the statement said. “Islam’s warriors, without paying attention to this unconventional and unusual behavior from the American vessels, continued their mission in the area and the aircraft carrier and accompanying battleship left the area.”
There was no immediate official comment from Washington on the Revolutionary Guards’ statement.
Last Tuesday, a US Navy ship fired warning shots when an Iranian vessel in the Gulf came within 150 yards (137 meters) in the first such incident since President Donald Trump took office in January, US officials said.
In a statement, US Naval Forces Central Command said the patrol craft, named Thunderbolt, fired the warning shots in front of the Iranian vessel after it ignored radio calls, flares and the ship’s whistle.
The vessel belonged to the Revolutionary Guards, the statement said, adding that it stopped its unsafe approach after the warning shots were fired.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Iranian boat was armed but that the weapons were unmanned. The Thunderbolt was accompanied by a number of other vessels, including those from the US Coast Guard.
Years of mutual animosity had eased when Washington lifted sanctions on Tehran last year as part of a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. But serious differences remain over Iran’s ballistic missile program and conflicts in Syria and Iraq.
The Trump administration, which has taken a hard line on Iran, recently declared that Iran was complying with its nuclear agreement with world powers, but warned that Tehran was not following the spirit of the accord and that Washington would look for ways to strengthen it.
During the presidential campaign last September, Trump vowed that any Iranian vessels that harass the US Navy in the Gulf would be “shot out of the water”. 

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pakistan's ruling party to appoint Sharif loyalist Abbasi as interim PM - sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ruling party will appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim prime minister...

Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and US Navy

BEIRUT: The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that US Navy ships came close to their...

Pakistan's ruling party to appoint Sharif loyalist Abbasi as interim PM - sources
Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and US Navy
Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises
Kidnapped oil workers speak on Boko Haram video
Pakistan ruling party meets to consider PM successor
After France and Portugal, Spain battles forest fire
Latest News
Health concerns grow as Abbas ‘briefly hospitalized’
Kurdish-led administration in Syria sets election dates — official
China mall offers “man pod” havens for husbands wary of shopping
3 views
Yemen rebels target key port with boat bomb: coalition
200 views
Pakistan's ruling party to appoint Sharif loyalist Abbasi as interim PM - sources
280 views
Ras Al Khaimah property market gets boost from tourism, hospitality sectors
34 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR