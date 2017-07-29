  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 40 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

ECB ‘needs to prepare for normal monetary policy’

Reuters |
Sabine Lautenschlaeger looks on during a banking symposium in Frankfurt on Feb. 28, 2014. (Reuters)
This file photo taken on March 9, 2017 shows the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (AFP)
2 photos

BERLIN: The European Central Bank should start thinking about how it wants to return to normal monetary policy and when it wants to wind down bond purchases, governing council member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said in remarks published on Saturday.
“The expansionary monetary policy has both advantages and side effects.
As time passes, the positive effects get weaker and the risks increase,” she told the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper.
“So it’s important to prepare for the exit in good time. What’s crucial in that context is a stable trend in the rate of inflation toward our objective of just under 2 percent. It’s not quite there yet.”
She acknowledged that unwinding the ECB’s expansive policy would be a long process.
 

BERLIN: The European Central Bank should start thinking about how it wants to return to normal monetary policy and when it wants to wind down bond purchases, governing council member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said in remarks published on Saturday.
“The expansionary monetary policy has both advantages and side effects.
As time passes, the positive effects get weaker and the risks increase,” she told the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper.
“So it’s important to prepare for the exit in good time. What’s crucial in that context is a stable trend in the rate of inflation toward our objective of just under 2 percent. It’s not quite there yet.”
She acknowledged that unwinding the ECB’s expansive policy would be a long process.
 

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Sri Lanka seals controversial $1bn port deal with China

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Saturday sealed a billion-dollar deal to let a Chinese state firm take...

ECB ‘needs to prepare for normal monetary policy’

BERLIN: The European Central Bank should start thinking about how it wants to return to normal...

Sri Lanka seals controversial $1bn port deal with China
ECB ‘needs to prepare for normal monetary policy’
Austrian minister: Fighting tax evasion will be EC presidency priority
Apple set to remove VPN services from China App Store
Prince William scores winning goal for BMG at GCC Polo Cup
Shell Lubricants conducts seminars in Abha, Qasim
Latest News
Trump vows he won’t let China ‘do nothing’ on N. Korea
8 views
Australia foils 'terror plot' to bring down airplane
47 views
More than 10,000 Syrians in Lebanon border area set to return
233 views
Zimbabwe’s Mugabe says not going anywhere, not dying
133 views
Saudi Arabia calls for holistic approach to counter terrorism
201 views
Passport Department ready to facilitate pilgrims’ entry
181 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR