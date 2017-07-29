  • Search form

Design Museum hosts Ferrari exhibition in London

ARAB NEWS |
Ferrari GTO
The Design Museum in London has announced an exhibition revealing the fascinating history of Ferrari. The show, created in collaboration with Ferrari, celebrates 70 years of precision design, from the launch of the first Ferrari car in 1947 to the latest car production. The exhibition will open on Nov. 15 and run through April 15, 2018. The exhibition is titled: “Ferrari: Under the Skin.”
A forerunner to the exhibition is currently on show at the Museo Ferrari in Maranello. The exhibition will provide unique insights into the world of Ferrari, drawing on rarely seen material. This display will bring together early design models, drawings, letters and memorabilia as well as some of the most famous Ferraris to be seen on roads and racing circuits around the world. Together, these artifacts and original documents provide an unprecedented study of automotive design.
Key exhibits include rare personal memorabilia and archival material relating to Enzo Ferrari’s life, early cars, wind tunnel models and hand-sculpted models in both clay and wood.
The exhibition pays tribute to Enzo Ferrari and his passion for racing which ultimately gave rise to the brand. The son of a manufacturer in Modena, he became a racing driver in 1919 and competed for Alfa Romeo. In 1947, Enzo Ferrari launched his own car — a new, complex 12-cylinder engine designed entirely with performance in mind — a bold move in post-war Italy. His cars soon started to win races and attract a clientele of wealthy and famous patrons, which in turn built a reputation for the brand.
