‘There is a future for alternative fuel in the region’

Andreas Bueckmann
ZURICH: When asked if he thinks there is a future for alternative fuel vehicles in the region, Andreas Bueckmann, regional Mercedes-Benz director of sales and marketing said: “Absolutely. I am convinced of that. In the UAE, the government is making a lot of effort to promote alternative drive and electric vehicles. We are working on a strategy of how to push these efforts into the region and we are also working with some of the governments in order to support them to bring these technologies to the people.”
Bueckmann acknowledged that these are difficult times in the region. Yet, he can also see people being more confident and willing to spend on luxury products which he finds “positive and inspiring.”
On the forthcoming Dubai Motor Show in November he said the company is finalizing plans to show most of the Mercedes Benz range in addition to interesting models coming to the region for the first time, including a plug-in hybrid model. He confirmed that the new S Class will start coming to the region from August 2017. Starting prices will range from $109,500 to $209,300.
