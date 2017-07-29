New S Class tested in Zurich: ‘An oasis of well-being’

ZURICH: Mercedes-Benz lined up 14 of its experts to explain to world media, in a Zurich launch of the face-lifted S Class, aspects of innovation in a car with 6,500 new components. Features of the new S Class include a new V8 engine, an Intelligent Drive system, a world-first wellness program tailored for the energizing comfort of drivers and a crafted luxury interior.



At launch, the new S Class will offer a choice of three engines, including a 4-liter V8 Bi-turbo most relevant to the GCC region. The new engine offers 469bhp and 700Nm of torque, and is among the most economical in its class. Four cylinders are deactivated under partial load, saving 10 percent in fuel compared to its predecessor.

The company confirms that it will introduce an upgraded plug-in hybrid model, the S560 e to the region later this year which will offer an all-electric driving distance of 50 km.

The Intelligent Drive system integrates several elements to provide a higher level of autonomous driving. The system combines Active Steer Assist, Braking Assist, Evasive Steering and Pre-safe, in addition to a stereo camera that scans the road more thoroughly, even at dusk, and speeds of up 180 km/h to ensure the best and safest ride possible.

Exterior design creator Achim-Dietrich Badstubner described the car as an “oasis of well-being and a private sphere in a first-class atmosphere.” The energizing comfort control links various comfort systems in the vehicle together. It uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrance) and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage), the panel heating, as well as lighting and musical atmospheres, to enable a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer. There are six programs on offer.

The S-Class GCC models come with panoramic sunroof as standard, as well as a Sun Protection Package to protect passengers from direct sunlight and reduce the interior temperature of the car. Additionally, front seats with memory settings come as standard in the GCC models.

Mobile phones can be wirelessly charged and without a telephone holder. With 64 colors, the ambient lighting offers a wealth of individual settings that add a welcoming effect upon entering the cabin. All new S-Class models are fitted as standard with the keyless start function.

The interior of the new S-Class is characterized by two new high-resolution displays, each with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches. The driver can choose from three different display styles. The Mercedes-Benz parking package and 360-degree camera are fitted as standard in the GCC models.

The driver can use the steering wheel controls to operate active cruise operation and control the entire infotainment system without having to take their hands off the steering wheel. The infotainment system can be also operated via the touchpad controller in the center console and by voice control.

The model tested in Zurich was the S 560 with a new bi-turbo 4-liter V8 engine offering 469bhp and a torque of 700Nm. It consumes 10 percent less fuel than its predecessor through cylinder deactivation under partial load and stop-start technology. Armin Herold of the powertrain development department said that all new petrol engines will feature a particle filter that will soon be a requirement.



Mercedes-AMG

For those who feel the need for more power and sporty performance, the company offers the AMG S 63 4-Matic with the V8 engine and the AMG S 65 with its V12 engine. The output of the V8 is raised to 612bhp which is 27bhp more than that offered by the previous 5.5-liter engine. This was achieved by means of two new twin-scroll turbochargers. The AMG variant can accelerate to 100 km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds.

Jan Byrla an AMG development engineer said that power is delivered by a new 9-speed AMG Speedshift MCT sports transmission. The driver can select a driving mode that suits his driving from relaxed long-distance comfort to dynamic sportiness. Further driving assurance is given by the AMG performance 4-Matic all-wheel drive. The AMG models can be recognized by many exterior features including two twin-square tailpipes and multi-beam LED headlights.

The S Class is the best-selling premium car in the world with 4 million sold since its inception in 1972. Last year, it was the best-selling premium sedan worldwide. One in every three was sold in China and the ratio increases to 60 percent for the Maybach top model. Today there are six different body variants to choose from.

