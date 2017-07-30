Arab star Shirine Abdelwahab shines at Carthage

  • Search form

Egyptian singer Shirine Abdelwahab performs during the 53rd edition of the International Festival of Carthage at Roman Theatre in Carthage on Friday. (AFP)
DAMMAM: Egyptian singer Shirine Abdelwahab wowed crowds during her performance at the 53rd edition of the International Festival of Carthage at the Roman Theatre in Carthage, Tunisia, on Friday.
“If it were not for the Tunisian audience, I would not have achieved this success,” Abdelwahab said, addressing her audience.
Over 12,000 music lovers gathered at the Roman Theatre for the two-hour concert.
The Arab singer performed some of her most popular old and new numbers, including “Kida Ya Qalbi,” “Tareeqi,” and “Masha’ir“
She also sang “Ah Ya Lali,” which was her breaktout hit.
In 2016, Abdelwahab announced her decision to quit singing in order to spend more time with to her daughters, an announcement which caused a stir in the Arab entertainment world. She quickly took back her decision, saying that she was doing so out of respect for her fans.
She received the Golden Murex award for the best Arabic singer this year.
The 53rd Carthage International Festival kicked off on July 13 and will end on Aug. 19. It is held at three different venues — the Carthage Theater, the Carthage Museum and the Carthage Acropolis.
Other artists who performed this year at the festival include French rapper Black M, Franco-Tunisian actor Michel Boujnah, and Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama.
