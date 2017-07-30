Bahri leads push for Kingdom’s entry to IMO executive council

JEDDAH: Bahri, the national shipping company of Saudi arabia, joined other members of a Saudi Arabian delegation in recent board meetings of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which took place at the agency’s headquarters in London. The meetings come as part of the Kingdom’s preparations to submit its candidacy for the membership of the IMO Council.

Senior Bahri officials who participated in the discussions included Wael Al-Sarhan, senior vice president for marketing, and Abdul Aziz Sabri, vice president, Bahri ship management.

“Bahri has a long tradition of supporting Saudi government initiatives and representing the nation at important regional and international meetings and conferences to advance the reputation of the Kingdom’s shipping industry and promote its strategic interests,” said Al-Sarhan.

“As a pivotal player in the global transportation and logistics sector, Bahri is keen to strengthen the Kingdom’s position and influence in the international maritime order. We are committed to leveraging our goodwill and our network of contacts to ensure that KSA wins a seat on the council for the next two years and the strategic role it deserves on the global maritime stage.”

Al-Sarhan added that the Kingdom is home to one of the world’s most vibrant transportation and logistics industries, and Bahri is dedicated to supporting the goals of Vision 2030, thereby contributing to the overall economic development of the country.

