Saudi envoy underscores strong ties with Jordan

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Khaled bin Faisal bin Turki met with President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) Princess Sumaya and discussed the activities of the RSS in applied scientific research and consulting, Okaz newspaper reported.

During his visit to the RSS in Amman on Thursday, Prince Khaled said that bilateral relations between the two countries “constitute a unique model in the Arab world.”

Princess Sumaya noted that Jordan will host the World Science Forum in November under the theme “Science for Peace,” expecting the attendance of 3,000 scientists, political leaders, academics, decision makers and investors, representing more than 100 countries.

She added that RSS is one of the largest Jordanian institutions in the field of applied research and consultancy. She also said that it provides technical support services to various sectors in Jordan.

Prince Khaled commended the role of the society in harnessing scientific research and the engineering arts to promote economic growth and social progress, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s financial support to the RSS.

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Khaled bin Faisal bin Turki met with President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) Princess Sumaya and discussed the activities of the RSS in applied scientific research and consulting, Okaz newspaper reported.

During his visit to the RSS in Amman on Thursday, Prince Khaled said that bilateral relations between the two countries “constitute a unique model in the Arab world.”

Princess Sumaya noted that Jordan will host the World Science Forum in November under the theme “Science for Peace,” expecting the attendance of 3,000 scientists, political leaders, academics, decision makers and investors, representing more than 100 countries.

She added that RSS is one of the largest Jordanian institutions in the field of applied research and consultancy. She also said that it provides technical support services to various sectors in Jordan.

Prince Khaled commended the role of the society in harnessing scientific research and the engineering arts to promote economic growth and social progress, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s financial support to the RSS.