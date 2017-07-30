Deal to localize renewable energy technologies signed

RIYADH: Um Al-Qura University and King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to localize renewable energy technologies at the holy sites, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Rector of Um Al-Qura University Bakri Assas and Deputy President of KACARE Walid Abu Al-Faraj signed the deal for their respective parties at the Jeddah Hilton Hotel.

He said the institute is honored to cooperate with all parties related to the study and promotion of Hajj and Umrah services in line with the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020 and Vision 2030.

The memorandum aims for the optimal use of renewable energy technologies to serve pilgrims at the Grand Mosque through the initiative of localizing renewable energy technologies. This initiative is in line with Vision 2030 aims to provide services to more than 5 million pilgrims by 2030, he pointed out.

He commended the cooperation demonstrated by Um Al-Qura University to implement items contained in the memorandum which will be applied in the current Hajj season.

