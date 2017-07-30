  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • China military parade marks 90th anniversary of PLA

World

China military parade marks 90th anniversary of PLA

AFP |
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops march past military vehicles on Sunday as they arrive for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on Aug. 1 at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (AP)
BEIJING: China held a parade of its armed forces Sunday to mark the 90th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a display of military might.
Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has led efforts to modernize the PLA — still the world’s largest standing military — and to consolidate the ruling Communist Party’s control over the armed forces.
At the expansive Zhurihe training base in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous region, Xi, who has also trumpeted building a stronger, combat-ready army, appeared wearing a camouflage military suit.
He stood inside an open-top field jeep that drove past lines of troops for his inspection.
“Comrades, you have worked hard,” he said, to which the troops responded: “We are serving the people!“
China said in March it would raise its defense spending by around seven percent this year, the slowest annual percentage increase since 1991.
Beijing is engaged in a decades-long build-up and modernization of its once-backward armed forces, as it seeks military clout commensurate with its economic might and increasingly asserts its disputed territorial claims in Asian waters.
The PLA, originally called the Chinese Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army, was founded in 1927 when Communist soldiers seized the southern Jiangxi provincial town of Nanchang from Nationalist Party (“Kuomintang“) armies in what is known today as the Nanchang uprising.
BEIJING: China held a parade of its armed forces Sunday to mark the 90th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a display of military might.
Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has led efforts to modernize the PLA — still the world’s largest standing military — and to consolidate the ruling Communist Party’s control over the armed forces.
At the expansive Zhurihe training base in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous region, Xi, who has also trumpeted building a stronger, combat-ready army, appeared wearing a camouflage military suit.
He stood inside an open-top field jeep that drove past lines of troops for his inspection.
“Comrades, you have worked hard,” he said, to which the troops responded: “We are serving the people!“
China said in March it would raise its defense spending by around seven percent this year, the slowest annual percentage increase since 1991.
Beijing is engaged in a decades-long build-up and modernization of its once-backward armed forces, as it seeks military clout commensurate with its economic might and increasingly asserts its disputed territorial claims in Asian waters.
The PLA, originally called the Chinese Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army, was founded in 1927 when Communist soldiers seized the southern Jiangxi provincial town of Nanchang from Nationalist Party (“Kuomintang“) armies in what is known today as the Nanchang uprising.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Candidate in Venezuela vote shot dead: prosecutors

CARACAS: A candidate in a controversial election taking place in Venezuela on Sunday was shot dead...

Escaped Daesh bride reveals what life was like in Syria’s ‘Little Britain’

DUBAI: The escaped wife of a Daesh fighter has revealed what life is like in Syria’s “Little...

Candidate in Venezuela vote shot dead: prosecutors
Escaped Daesh bride reveals what life was like in Syria’s ‘Little Britain’
Four arrested as Bangladesh teenager raped, head shaved
Phoenix infant dies in hot car — second such death in city
US bombers fly in South Korea after Pyongyang’s second ICBM test
In North Korea, a generation gap grows behind the propaganda
Latest News
Bahrain king urges concerted efforts to defeat terrorism
34 views
Dubai welcomes record number of tourists in the first half
26 views
Dubai property transactions jump 16.8% to Dh132 billion
15 views
Candidate in Venezuela vote shot dead: prosecutors
80 views
Omani comedy version of viral hit ‘Despacito’ tackles high dowry issue
150 views
Apple removes some VPN services from Chinese app store
120 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR