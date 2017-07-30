‘Dubai is my city’ Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan tells cheering crowd

DUBAI: “Dubai is my city,” Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan told thousands of fans in a mall in Dubai on Saturday.

The actor was in the UAE as part of a promotional tour for his latest flick “Jab Harry Met Sejal.”

Khan was joined on the trip by actress Anushka Sharma who also stars in the film.

The pair visited malls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and were greeted by cheering fans.



King Khan in Dubai !! Fans went crazy at the sight of SRK #JHMSinDubai #ShahRukhKhan #JabHarryMetSejal #SRK #JHMS A post shared by JAB HARRY MET SEJAL (@shahrukhworld) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

At an accompanying press conference, Khan told the audience where he would take Sharma’s character in the film if the on-screen pair were to visit Dubai.“Dubai is my city,” the star said, according to Khaleej Times.“I have a lovely house on the Palm. I would like to take her there. I want to take her to Music Hall for a night out, for food — Nobu of course. I would like to take her to desert safari also for sand dunes.”