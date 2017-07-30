  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • ‘Dubai is my city’ Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan tells cheering crowd

Offbeat

‘Dubai is my city’ Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan tells cheering crowd

Arab News |
The actor was in the UAE as part of a promotional tour for his latest flick “Jab Harry Met Sejal.” (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

DUBAI: “Dubai is my city,” Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan told thousands of fans in a mall in Dubai on Saturday.
The actor was in the UAE as part of a promotional tour for his latest flick “Jab Harry Met Sejal.”
Khan was joined on the trip by actress Anushka Sharma who also stars in the film.
The pair visited malls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and were greeted by cheering fans.

King Khan in Dubai !! Fans went crazy at the sight of SRK #JHMSinDubai #ShahRukhKhan #JabHarryMetSejal #SRK #JHMS

A post shared by JAB HARRY MET SEJAL (@shahrukhworld) on

At an accompanying press conference, Khan told the audience where he would take Sharma’s character in the film if the on-screen pair were to visit Dubai.
“Dubai is my city,” the star said, according to Khaleej Times.
“I have a lovely house on the Palm. I would like to take her there. I want to take her to Music Hall for a night out, for food — Nobu of course. I would like to take her to desert safari also for sand dunes.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: “Dubai is my city,” Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan told thousands of fans in a mall in Dubai on Saturday.
The actor was in the UAE as part of a promotional tour for his latest flick “Jab Harry Met Sejal.”
Khan was joined on the trip by actress Anushka Sharma who also stars in the film.
The pair visited malls in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and were greeted by cheering fans.

King Khan in Dubai !! Fans went crazy at the sight of SRK #JHMSinDubai #ShahRukhKhan #JabHarryMetSejal #SRK #JHMS

A post shared by JAB HARRY MET SEJAL (@shahrukhworld) on

At an accompanying press conference, Khan told the audience where he would take Sharma’s character in the film if the on-screen pair were to visit Dubai.
“Dubai is my city,” the star said, according to Khaleej Times.
“I have a lovely house on the Palm. I would like to take her there. I want to take her to Music Hall for a night out, for food — Nobu of course. I would like to take her to desert safari also for sand dunes.”

Tags: Shah Rukh Khan Dubai Bollywood UAE Jab Harry met Sajal

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

UK television to air Diana’s recordings on failed marriage

LONDON: A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using...

Omani comedy version of viral hit ‘Despacito’ tackles high dowry issue

JEDDAH: With more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube, the song “Despacito” by pop singer Luis...

UK television to air Diana’s recordings on failed marriage
Omani comedy version of viral hit ‘Despacito’ tackles high dowry issue
‘Dubai is my city’ Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan tells cheering crowd
India blesses its snakes as charmers face the venom of modern life
Known for drama chops, Nicole Kidman is eager to do comedy
Arab star Shirine Abdelwahab shines at Carthage
Latest News
Nigerian military ordered to boost response to Boko Haram
Qatari pilgrims not banned from entering Saudi Arabia: Passports chief
20 views
Anti-Terror Quartet meeting underscores demands made in Qatar crisis
15 views
Makkah governor reviews ministry water plans for Hajj season
23 views
Car bomb in Somali capital Mogadishu kills six, 20 wounded — police officer
6 views
First Abu Dhabi Bank Wealth Sentiment Index down 1.3% in July
29 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR