  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 18 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Abu Dhabi issues 4,538 commercial licenses in the first half

ARAB NEWS |
Abu Dhabi issued 4,538 commercial licenses during the first half of the year, the Abu Dhabi Business Center said in its half annual report. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi issued 4,538 commercial licenses during the first half, as the emirate managed to largely insulate itself from the impact of the global market crisis.
The Abu Dhabi Business Center (ADBC), in its half annual report, said that 2,330 licenses were issued in the first quarter and 2,208 in the second quarter. It did not provide comparative numbers for the previous periods last year.
“The movement of regular commercial licenses reflects the extent of the rising economic activity in the emirate despite the global markets crises and impacts,” Khalifa bin Salem Al-Mansouri, the Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development, said in a WAM report.
“It shows the great interest of the business community and national and foreign investors to avail themselves of an opportunity, thanks to the existing administrative and legislative systems in the emirate.”
The half annual report also said that total number of licenses in the emirate — mostly commercial, industrial and tourist permits — reached 111,039, of which 71,696 were issued in Abu Dhabi, 30,605 in the eastern region and 8,738 in Al Dhafra.
Mohamed Munif Al-Mansouri, the Acting Executive Director of the ADBC, said they have launched a number of initiatives including the activation of electronic services on the website and an application to cover all licensing transactions.
The center completed the electronic integration of 36 local and federal entities during the first half of the year, and managed to process 100,174 transactions including license issuances, renewals and cancelations, online services and violation notices.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi issued 4,538 commercial licenses during the first half, as the emirate managed to largely insulate itself from the impact of the global market crisis.
The Abu Dhabi Business Center (ADBC), in its half annual report, said that 2,330 licenses were issued in the first quarter and 2,208 in the second quarter. It did not provide comparative numbers for the previous periods last year.
“The movement of regular commercial licenses reflects the extent of the rising economic activity in the emirate despite the global markets crises and impacts,” Khalifa bin Salem Al-Mansouri, the Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development, said in a WAM report.
“It shows the great interest of the business community and national and foreign investors to avail themselves of an opportunity, thanks to the existing administrative and legislative systems in the emirate.”
The half annual report also said that total number of licenses in the emirate — mostly commercial, industrial and tourist permits — reached 111,039, of which 71,696 were issued in Abu Dhabi, 30,605 in the eastern region and 8,738 in Al Dhafra.
Mohamed Munif Al-Mansouri, the Acting Executive Director of the ADBC, said they have launched a number of initiatives including the activation of electronic services on the website and an application to cover all licensing transactions.
The center completed the electronic integration of 36 local and federal entities during the first half of the year, and managed to process 100,174 transactions including license issuances, renewals and cancelations, online services and violation notices.

Tags: UAE Abu Dhabi economy licenses

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

First Abu Dhabi Bank Wealth Sentiment Index down 1.3% in July

DUBAI: Lower consumer prices and higher production costs helped pull down First Abu Dhabi Bank’s...

UAE petrol and diesel prices to go up in August

DUBAI: UAE petrol and diesel prices will go up next month, the Ministry of Energy announced on...

First Abu Dhabi Bank Wealth Sentiment Index down 1.3% in July
UAE petrol and diesel prices to go up in August
Dubai welcomes record number of tourists in the first half
Abu Dhabi issues 4,538 commercial licenses in the first half
SABIC second-quarter profit hit by higher selling costs, lower sales
Sri Lanka seals controversial $1bn port deal with China
Latest News
Israeli soldier who killed wounded Palestinian loses appeal
8 views
Egyptian in Red Sea knife attack ‘supported Daesh’
22 views
Libya’s rebels slain 5 in attack on Haftar’s forces
13 views
In Russia’s shadow, Georgia and US launch major drills
34 views
Venezuela holds controversial vote amid violent Caracas raids
31 views
Hezbollah and Nusra swap corpses ahead of Syria-Lebanon border plan
669 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR