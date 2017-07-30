  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 40 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Omani comedy version of viral hit ‘Despacito’ tackles high dowry issue

Offbeat

Omani comedy version of viral hit ‘Despacito’ tackles high dowry issue

ARAB NEWS |
Omani version of viral hit Despacito. (Photo courtesy: video grab)
Omani version of viral hit Despacito. (Photo courtesy: video grab)
Omani version of viral hit Despacito. (Photo courtesy: video grab)
3 photos

JEDDAH: With more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube, the song “Despacito” by pop singer Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee broke the Internet and took the whole world by storm as it recently became the most viewed song in the world of music.
“Despacito,” which means “slowly” in Spanish, is gaining popularity throughout the world, and has recently entered Omani homes after the release of an Arabic-Omani version titled “You Exhausted Them” discussing the problem of high dowry and marriage costs in the country.
A group of young Omani singers, including Mohammed Al-Manji and Muhannad Al-Adwani, released the song, where seven men and two women performed in a video clip uploaded to YouTube to receive over 967,081 views in just a few days after the song’s release.
The song tells the story of an Omani young man who proposed to a girl and went to meet her father who surprised him with a list of demands, including “dowry, jewelry, house, car...”
The singer, in return, responds to the old man’s lengthy list complaining “Why do you put conditions that break our backs? Have you forgotten how cheap dowries used to be in your time?“

The Omani song received a huge turnout and great applause on social media platforms, especially the video’s high-quality production that surpassed the quality of many Omani TV works, according to many tweets.
“This is the quality required in Omani productions; I wish Omani channels would attracts such talents instead of what is being offered,” said Salah.
Another Twitter user agreed with the somewhat “noble message” the young men conveyed and said: “Marry them off and make it easy for everyone.”
“What a beautiful and simple message that addresses the biggest problem suffered by young people under the current circumstances,” said another wondering “will society ever respond?” Meanwhile, not all tweets were in favor of the way the song was presented — dancing and photography, where some people deemed it inappropriate for Omani society, despite the significance of the theme and message behind it.
“The message and its content is expensive dowries... But the performance and Western dancing are not so creative,” Ayman Al-Hassani said criticizing the video clip. “We can differ in our taste and opinions, but we all agree that our young people are able to contribute to our visual media a million times better than our state-run channels,” said Mohammed.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: With more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube, the song “Despacito” by pop singer Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee broke the Internet and took the whole world by storm as it recently became the most viewed song in the world of music.
“Despacito,” which means “slowly” in Spanish, is gaining popularity throughout the world, and has recently entered Omani homes after the release of an Arabic-Omani version titled “You Exhausted Them” discussing the problem of high dowry and marriage costs in the country.
A group of young Omani singers, including Mohammed Al-Manji and Muhannad Al-Adwani, released the song, where seven men and two women performed in a video clip uploaded to YouTube to receive over 967,081 views in just a few days after the song’s release.
The song tells the story of an Omani young man who proposed to a girl and went to meet her father who surprised him with a list of demands, including “dowry, jewelry, house, car...”
The singer, in return, responds to the old man’s lengthy list complaining “Why do you put conditions that break our backs? Have you forgotten how cheap dowries used to be in your time?“

The Omani song received a huge turnout and great applause on social media platforms, especially the video’s high-quality production that surpassed the quality of many Omani TV works, according to many tweets.
“This is the quality required in Omani productions; I wish Omani channels would attracts such talents instead of what is being offered,” said Salah.
Another Twitter user agreed with the somewhat “noble message” the young men conveyed and said: “Marry them off and make it easy for everyone.”
“What a beautiful and simple message that addresses the biggest problem suffered by young people under the current circumstances,” said another wondering “will society ever respond?” Meanwhile, not all tweets were in favor of the way the song was presented — dancing and photography, where some people deemed it inappropriate for Omani society, despite the significance of the theme and message behind it.
“The message and its content is expensive dowries... But the performance and Western dancing are not so creative,” Ayman Al-Hassani said criticizing the video clip. “We can differ in our taste and opinions, but we all agree that our young people are able to contribute to our visual media a million times better than our state-run channels,” said Mohammed.

Tags: Despacito Oman dowry Marriage

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

UK television to air Diana’s recordings on failed marriage

LONDON: A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using...

Omani comedy version of viral hit ‘Despacito’ tackles high dowry issue

JEDDAH: With more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube, the song “Despacito” by pop singer Luis...

UK television to air Diana’s recordings on failed marriage
Omani comedy version of viral hit ‘Despacito’ tackles high dowry issue
‘Dubai is my city’ Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan tells cheering crowd
India blesses its snakes as charmers face the venom of modern life
Known for drama chops, Nicole Kidman is eager to do comedy
Arab star Shirine Abdelwahab shines at Carthage
Latest News
Bab Rizq Jameel helps 18,400 Saudis into new jobs
Halwani Bros hosts event for child cancer fighters
New Mimecast Sync & Recover launched for Exchange, Office 365
Centrepoint unveils back-to-school collection
Access Influence launches tool to connect brands with consumers
Faithful+Gould appoints head of program management in KSA
1 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR