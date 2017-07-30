Candidate in Venezuela vote shot dead: prosecutors

  • Search form

People queue to cast their vote to elect a Constituent Assembly in Caracas on July 30, 2017. Polls opened in Venezuela on Sunday for the election of a new, all-powerful "Constituent Assembly" that President Nicolas Maduro promised would end his country's political and economic crisis by rewriting the constitution. (AFP)
CARACAS: A candidate in a controversial election taking place in Venezuela on Sunday was shot dead by assailants who broke into his home, prosecutors said.
Jose Felix Pineda, a 39-year-old lawyer on a ticket to become part of a Constituent Assembly tasked with rewriting the constitution, was murdered overnight in his home in the southeastern city of Ciudad Bolivar, the prosecutors office said.
