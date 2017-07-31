  • Search form

Attempt to smuggle 472 kg hashish foiled, 30 smugglers arrested

ARAB NEWS |
The smugglers arrested by border guards with 472.5 kg of Hashish bricks and 855 Captagon pills in Jazan and Najran.
JEDDAH: Border guards in Jazan and Najran have foiled an attempt to smuggle 472.55 kilograms of Hashish and 855 amphetamine pills (Captagon) into Saudi Arabia.
Spokesman Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi revealed that in the past two weeks, guards in Jazan and Najran have foiled several attempts to smuggle large quantities of hashish and Captagon into the Kingdom. Several people were caught trying to smuggle illegal drugs into Saudi territory from Yemen.
He added that the guards arrested 10 Ethiopians, 19 Yemenis and one Saudi national. All procedures were taken in cooperation with other security agencies.
Al-Harbi said Saudi border guards will stand resolute against any attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into the Kingdom and will protect against all attempts to undermine the security and stability of the Kingdom.

Attempt to Smuggle 10,000 Captagon pills foiled at Riyadh airport
Customs at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh foiled two attempts to smuggle 10,832 Captagon pills in separate operations.
The customs director general at the airport, Mohammed Al-Aqeel, said that the first operation was thwarted by customs agents when carrying out the usual procedures upon receiving cargo sent by an express transport company. After inspecting them, 2,832 Captagon pill were found hidden in a secret layer inside the wooden stand.
Al-Aqeel added that in the second operation, they received wooden tables. Upon checking the items, they found a secret layer concealing 8,009 Captagon pills.
